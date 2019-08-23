Appropriate at the Donmar Warehouse: Adrian Lester, Lolita Chakrabarti and more celebrate with the cast

Guests came to the Donmar Warehouse last night for the opening of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Appropriate, which has its UK premiere in a new production overseen by Ola Ince.

The show stars Monica Dolan, Steven MacKintosh, Edward Hogg and more, and follows a dysfunctional family who return to their father's home after his death.

The production has design by Fly Davis, lighting by Anna Watson, sound by Donato Wharton and casting by Julia Horan.

WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton gave the show a solid four-star write-up, saying: "Jacobs-Jenkins exhibits an extraordinary balance of control and wildness."

Appropriate runs at the Donmar Warehouse until 5 October.