Antony and Cleopatra, War Horse and more to be added to National Theatre at Home streaming service

A total of six new productions are set to be added to the National Theatre at Home streaming service.

From today Simon Godwin's highly lauded 2018 production of Antony and Cleopatra, which ran at the Olivier Theatre and starred Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo, can be streamed on the platform and will be available until at least 26 November 2022.

Alongside Fiennes and Okonedo, the cast of this revival of Shakespeare's "great tragedy of politics, passion and power" includes Tunji Kasim, Katy Stephens, Fisayo Akinade, Gloria Obianyo, Georgia Landers, Hiba Elchikhe, Tim McMullan, Ben Wiggins, Shazia Nicholls, Nicholas Le Prevost, Sam Woolf, Sargon Yelda, Gerald Gyimah, Waleed Hammad, Nick Sampson, Hannah Morrish, Alan Turkington, Alexander Cobb, Henry Everett, Samuel Arnold and Catherine Deevy.

The production also features scenic design by Hildegard Bechtler, costumes by Evie Gurney, lighting by Tim Lutkin, music by Michael Bruce, movement direction by Johnathan Goddard and Shelley Maxwell, sound design by Christopher Shutt, video design by Luke Halls and fight direction by Kev McCurdy.

On 1 December the National will mark the one year anniversary of the streaming service with the addition of its multi-award-winning production of War Horse, which will remain available until 31 January 2022.

Based on Michael Morpurgo's novel, Nick Stafford's adaptation is directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris and follows the extraordinary friendship between a a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey, set against the backdrop of the First World War.

The creative team includes set designer Rae Smith, lighting designer Paule Constable, video designers Leo Warner and Mark Grimmer for 59 Productions, songmaker John Tams and sound designer Christopher Shutt. Music is by Adrian Sutton, with puppet direction, design and fabrication by Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler for Handspring Puppet Company, and movement and horse choreography by Toby Sedgwick.

Coming soon to the service will be East is East, the recent Birmingham Rep co-production; Yaël Farber's 2017 play Salomé; Hedda Gabler, directed by Ivo van Hove and starring Ruth Wilson and Rafe Spall and the 2013 celebratory event 50 Years on Stage which features appearances by Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi, Helen Mirren, Benedict Cumberbatch, Adrian Lester and many more.

Emma Keith, Director of Digital Media for the National Theatre, said: "We are delighted and proud to be celebrating a whole year of our on-demand international streaming platform National Theatre at Home. It has been an honour to provide audiences with some of these much-loved titles from National Theatre Live and our Archive and to see the audience responses. We've heard from audiences who are sharing the experience with loved ones in separate homes or countries, or those who have gathered together in person. Some audiences returning to a forgotten favourite they watched live or in the cinema, some discovering productions afresh. In a year we have managed to make over 41 productions available and look forward to working with our creative teams, co-producers and casts to keep building the library even further. There are lots of exciting titles still to come this Christmas and into the new year!"