Andrew Scott, Indira Varma and the cast of Present Laughter celebrate opening night: photos

Matthew Warchus' production of Noël Coward's play opened at the Old Vic last night

Matthew Warchus (director), Sophie Thompson (Monica Reed), Indira Varma (Liz Essendine) and Andrew Scott (Garry Essendine)
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The Old Vic's production of Present Laughter opened at the Old Vic last night, with Andrew Scott starring as the in-demand actor Garry Essendine.

Scott appears in the piece alongside Indira Varma, Sophie Thompson, Abdul Salis, Luke Thallon, Kitty Archer, Joshua Hill, Liza Sadovy, Enzo Cilenti and Suzie Toase.

In a five-star review, WhatsOnStage said "Warchus has never directed a Coward before, and watching this, you'd never believe it."

