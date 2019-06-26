Andrew Scott, Indira Varma and the cast of Present Laughter celebrate opening night: photos

The Old Vic's production of Present Laughter opened at the Old Vic last night, with Andrew Scott starring as the in-demand actor Garry Essendine.

Scott appears in the piece alongside Indira Varma, Sophie Thompson, Abdul Salis, Luke Thallon, Kitty Archer, Joshua Hill, Liza Sadovy, Enzo Cilenti and Suzie Toase.

In a five-star review, WhatsOnStage said "Warchus has never directed a Coward before, and watching this, you'd never believe it."