Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies to be streamed for free on YouTube

Love Never Dies will be streamed for free on Friday.

Appearing online this week will be the 2012 production starring Ben Lewis and Anna O'Byrne. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday 24 April and be available for 48 hours, free of charge.

The show, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Ben Elton, additional lyrics by Charles Hart, orchestrations by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber, is based on The Phantom of Manhattan by Frederick Forsyth.

The Australian production is directed by Simon Phillips, with set and costume design by Gabriela Tylesova, choreography by Graeme Murphy and sound design by Mick Potter.

First debuting at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End in 2010, the show has been seen in countries across the world, and recently completed a US tour. A brand new UK tour will open at Curve, Leicester on Saturday 26 September 2020 where it will play until Saturday 10 October 2020. The show will then play Manchester Opera House from Wednesday 14 to Saturday 24 October 2020, with further venues and casting to be announced soon.

Tune back in here to watch the show on Friday.