& Juliet reveals Broadway plans as Leopoldstadt announces North American premiere

The producers of smash-hit & Juliet are letting the world know the rollercoaster musical is preparing for Broadway!

Heading to the Mirvish Theatre website, the show has officially labelled its North American premiere in Toronto as a "pre-Broadway" run. Which is excellent news for fans of the smash-hit show – as it could be the hottest ticket in NYC based on the response to the West End production (you can read all about that and get tickets for London here).

& Juliet will have its North American premiere in July 2022, with casting to be revealed (though the company is not currently set to feature any of the West End performers, though plans may always change!).

Dates for Broadway have obviously yet to be revealed, but for anyone eager to see it first, it's back in action in London next month.

The Canadian Mirvish has also revealed it will host the North American premiere of Tom Stoppard's gargantuan play Leopoldstadt, which is currently set to play from January to March 2022. Leopoldstadt is currently running in the West End at the Wyndham's Theatre.

Featuring the music of Max Martin (the mastermind behind the likes of "Hit Me Baby One More Time", "Larger than Life" and "Roar", Luke Sheppard directs & Juliet, with a book by David West Read, choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, musical supervision, orchestration and arrangement by Bill Sherman, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Andrzej Goulding, musical direction and additional arrangements by Dominic Fallacaro and casting by Stuart Burt.

