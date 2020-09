About this show

Telling the tale of two young star-crossed lovers, whose untimely deaths ultimately reconcile their feuding families, it's one of the Bard's most revered works. But now, this musical explores what would happen if Juliet didn't die at the end of the play - if her famous ending was really just her beginning. In this sequel to Romeo & Juliet, Juliet gets over her supposed soul mate by running off to Paris with her best mates on a whirlwind trip of self-discovery.