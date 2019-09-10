& Juliet musical to release cast album alongside West End run

Ahead of its first performance this evening at the Manchester Opera House, it has been announced that the new musical & Juliet will be releasing a cast album.

Featuring the music of hit chart-topping writer Max Martin, the musical remixes the story of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, putting one of the doomed lovers front and centre as she re-writes her tragic conclusion.

Songs performed by artists such as Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding, Ke$ha, Jessie J, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears and Kelly Clarkson will be re-orchestrated and performed by the cast in both the show and on the album, and you can see the full track list here. The album will be released on 20 November.

The cast is led by Miriam-Teak Lee as Juliet alongside Oliver Tompsett, David Bedella, Cassidy Janson, Arun Blair-Mangat, Melanie La Barrie, Jordan Luke Gage and Tim Mahendran.

With a book by David West Read, Jennifer Weber is choreographing the show, which has set design from Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, musical supervision, orchestration and arrangement by Bill Sherman, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen, musical direction and additional arrangements by Dominic Fallacaro and casting by Stuart Burt.

& Juliet has a limited run in Manchester from 10 September, before opening in London on 2 November.