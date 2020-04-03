Ambassador Theatre Group extends venue closures until 31 May

Ambassador Theatre Group – who run 40 venues across the UK, have confirmed that its theatres will now remain shut until at least 31 May.

You can see the company's full statement below:

The theatres have been shut since 16 March when it was advised by the prime minister that all venues should shut. Uncle Vanya at the Harold Pinter Theatre has been postponed, with the theatre hoping to reschedule performances to later in the year. Baby Reindeer and The Shark is Broken at the Ambassadors Theatre are looking to be rescheduled later in the year.

West End venues affected:

- Ambassadors Theatre

- Apollo Victoria Theatre

- Duke of York's Theatre

- Fortune Theatre

- Harold Pinter Theatre

- Lyceum Theatre

- Phoenix Theatre

- Piccadilly Theatre

- Playhouse Theatre

- Savoy Theatre

Venues affected outside of the West End include:

- The Alexandra, Birmingham

- Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

- Bristol Hippodrome

- Edinburgh Playhouse

- Grand Opera House, York

- King's Theatre, Glasgow

- Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone

- Liverpool Empire

- Milton Keynes Theatre

- New Theatre, Oxford

- New Victoria Theatre, Woking

- New Wimbledon Theatre

- Opera House, Manchester

- Palace Theatre, Manchester

- Princess Theatre, Torquay

- Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent

- Rhoda McGaw Theatre, Woking

- Richmond Theatre

- Stockton Globe

- Sunderland Empire

- Swansea Arena

- Theatre Royal Brighton

- Theatre Royal Glasgow

- Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent