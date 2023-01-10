Almeida Theatre announces full cast for Women, Beware the Devil

The Almeida Theatre has now revealed the full company for the upcoming world premiere of Lulu Raczka's Women, Beware the Devil, helmed by artistic director Rupert Goold.

The 17th century-set show takes place in a home in crisis, where talk of witchcraft has been heard.

Joining previously announced cast members Nathan Armarkwei-Laryea (Spring Awakening), Leo Bill (The Tragedy of King Richard the Second), Carly-Sophia Davies (Spring Awakening), Lydia Leonard (Little Eyolf) and Alison Oliver (Conversations with Friends) will be Aurora Dawson-Hunte (Queens), Ioanna Kimbook (The Duchess of Malfi) and Lola Shalam, who is making her professional debut.

Running from 11 February to Saturday 25 March, the show has set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Evie Gurney, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, sound design and composition by Adam Cork and casting direction by Amy Ball.

