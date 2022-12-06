Company for Women, Beware the Devil at the Almeida revealed

Casting has been revealed for the world premiere of Lulu Raczka's Women, Beware the Devil, directed by the Almeida's artistic director Rupert Goold.

The 17th century-set show takes place in a home in crisis, where talk of witchcraft has been heard. Confirmed as appearing in the piece will be Nathan Armarkwei-Laryea (Spring Awakening), Leo Bill (The Tragedy of King Richard the Second), Carly-Sophia Davies (Spring Awakening), Lydia Leonard (Little Eyolf) and Alison Oliver (Conversations with Friends).

Running from 11 February to Saturday 25 March 2023, the show has set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Evie Gurney, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, sound design and composition by Adam Cork and casting direction by Amy Ball.

The venue has also revealed casting for the UK premiere of The Secret Life of Bees set to include stars from Hamilton and Mandela the Musical.