Watch the all-star West End Les Misérables cast sing "One Day More"

A first look at the new all-star Les Misérables West End concert production recording has been released.

The recording features performances by Alfie Boe, Michael Ball, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Matt Lucas, Katy Secombe, John Owen-Jones, Shan Ako, Lily Kerhoas, Rob Houchen, Bradley Jaden and more – all of whom appeared in the production when it ran live in the West End at the Gielgud Theatre in 2019.

The concert was broadcast in cinemas in December of last year. The company also includes Rosanna Bates, Adam Bayjou, Ciarán Bowling, Oliver Brenin, Earl Carpenter, Vinny Coyle, Samantha Dorsey, Tamsin Dowsett, Nicola Espallardo, Celia Graham, Holly-Anne Hull, Oliver Jackson, Christopher Jacobsen, Gavin James, Will Jennings, Ciaran Joyce, Katie Kerr, Sarah Lark, Joanna Loxton, Craig Mather, Stephen Matthews, James Nicholson, Rosa O'Reilly, Claire Parrish, Sophie Reeves, Grainne Renihan, Leo Roberts, Niall Sheehy, Raymond Walsh, Gemma Wardle and Andrew York.

For every digital download, at £9.99, The Mackintosh Foundation will separately donate £5.00 to be shared amongst the charity Acting for Others, the Musicians Union Coronavirus Hardship Fund and Captain Tom Moore's Walk for the NHS fund.

Until lockdowns began, the new West End production was running at the Sondheim Theatre, starring Jon Robyns, Rachelle Ann Go, Jaden, Ako, and Kerhoas. The show is penned by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

Mackintosh has also launched the fundraising today by donating £100,000 from his Foundation.