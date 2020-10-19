Alfie Boe and Michael Ball announce 2021 arena tour

Theatre bros Alfie Boe and Michael Ball will embark on a 2021 tour together, it has been announced.

The pair will once more hit the open road, playing in venues next winter to accompany a new Christmas album which is being released this November.

The stadium tour will feature a night at the O2 Arena in London on 19 December 2021 (ample time for social distancing to become a thing of the past) with dates from late November in Birmingham, Liverpool, Brighton, Bournemouth, Dublin, Belfast, Leeds, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester and Nottingham.

This winter, the pair will appear together in the sold-out Christmas concert production of Les Misérables, alongside Carrie Hope Fletcher, Shan Ako and Amara Okereke.

Tickets for the 2021 stadium tour go on sale on 30 October.