Actress Rosalind Knight dies aged 87

Actress Rosalind Knight, known for roles spanning the early Carry On films to Channel 4 sitcom Friday Night Dinner, has died aged 87.

Alongside her many and various screen credits were stage appearances including playing Celia opposite Vanessa Redgrave in the 1961 RSC production of As You Like It, directed by her husband Michael Elliott, and new work by Steven Pimlott, Richard Jones and Phelim McDermott.

Her daughters, theatre director Marianne Elliott and actress Susannah Elliott, said: "Our mother had the most astute, vibrant personality and made people laugh wherever she went. She was a great reader, art lover and raconteur.

"She contributed in a voluntary way to the theatrical world through her involvement in the building of the Royal Exchange Theatre, alongside her husband Michael Elliott, and her support for the Actors' Centre and the Ladies' Theatrical Guild. She was an active member of her local history society and opera society, and was a fierce campaigner and fund-raiser for the Hogarth Trust."

Early in her career Knight appeared in two Carry On films: Carry on Teacher and Carry on Nurse, as well as two St Trinian's films. Other notable film appearances included Tom Jones, The Lady Vanishes, Prick Up Your Ears, About a Boy and The Lady in the Van. She played Beryl in three series of Jonathan Harvey's sitcom Gimme, Gimme, Gimme with Kathy Burke and James Dreyfus.

"We will always remember her for her immense spirit and sense of fun, and her utter individuality," her family added.