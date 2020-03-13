Acting for Others' Golden Bucket Awards winners announced

The winners of the annual fundraising Golden Bucket Awards have been announced.

Presented at the Prince of Wales theatre, the awards recognise fundraising initiatives on behalf of Acting for Others, who oversee a number of events across the year to promote charities helping performers and creatives. The charity has raised £357,163 in the last 12 months.





You can see the full list of winners and presenters here:

IT STARTS WITH A SPEECH

Presented by Irvine Iqbal

This award is for those that made the speech night after night encouraging audiences to donate, making a huge impact during the Bucket Collections in 2019.

Winner: Ashley Zhangazha





FABULOUS FUNDRAISING AWARD

Presented by Harriet Thorpe

This award is for the most inventive way of fundraising for Acting for Others.

Winner: Richard Carson





SOCIAL BUTTERFLY

Presented by Raj Ghatak

This category is for those supporters that have spread the ‘Acting for Others' message in person, on social media and always make a noise about our campaigns.

Joint Winners: Wendi Peters, Matthew Kelly and Harriet Thorpe





SUPERSTAR AWARD

Presented by Stephen Waley-Cohen

This is the award for someone that has gone above and beyond with their support for Acting for Others.

Winner: Fernando Peire





FANTASTIC FRONT OF HOUSE AWARD

Presented by Christopher Biggins

The generosity and dedication from the theatre management and front of house staff are invaluable. They are there for us coordinating the team and ready with the collection buckets each night.

Winners: Phoenix Theatre





THE GOLDEN BUCKET AWARD – REGIONAL

Presented by Billy Differ

This is the regional theatre that raised the most in the 2019 theatre collections.

Winner: Edinburgh Playhouse – The King and I





THE GOLDEN BUCKET AWARD – LONDON

Presented by Derek Jacobi

This is the London theatre that raised the most in the 2019 theatre collections.

Winner: The Prince of Wales Theatre – The Book of Mormon