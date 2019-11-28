An Act of God at the Vaults: first look at Zoe Lyons and the cast

Production photos have been released for the European premiere of An Act of God, which plays at the Vaults, London under Waterloo Bridge until 12 January.

Comedian Zoe Lyons (Mock the Week) plays God in the comedy, with Tom Bowen (Dirty Dancing) and Matt Tedford (Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho) as Gabriel and Michael respectively.

Playwright David Javerbaum's show is directed by Benji Sperring, with design by Tim Shortall. The play first premiered in 2015 on Broadway, starring Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory). Javerbaum won 11 Emmy Awards for his work on Jon Stewart's Daily Show.

An Act of God follows the divine being as they decide to tear up the ten commandments and come up with a new set of rules for the modern world.

