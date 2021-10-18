A Killer Party to return for new streaming run

Hit musical A Killer Party to return for a new streamed run.

Directed by Benji Sperring (The Toxic Avenger), the piece has a book by Rachel Axler (The Daily Show), music by Jason Howard (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and lyrics by Nathan Tysen.

The piece, released as nine episodes, will be available to watch via stream.theatre from today until 28 November.

A Killer Party is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Tanisha Spring for Blue Mahoe Productions and Ilai Szpiezak. It follows a group of actors who discover that one of their party has died.

It has musical supervision by Nick Barstow, design by Zahra Mansouri, cinematography by Click Boom and casting by Jane Deitch. The full series costs £15.

Appearing in the episodic piece are Ben Forster (Jesus Christ Superstar), Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Only Fools and Horses, Nativity The Musical) as Shea Crescendo, Debbie Kurup (The Prince of Egypt, Sweet Charity) as Vivika Orsonwelles, comedian, actor and presenter Jason Manford (Curtains, Sweeney Todd, The Producers) as Varthur McArthur, Cedric Neal (The Voice, Motown The Musical) as George Murderer, Amara Okareke (Les Misérables, The Boyfriend) as Lily Wright, Lucas Rush (The Merry Wives of Windsor, Les Misérables) as Clarke Staples, Emma Salvo (Come From Away, The Toxic Avenger) as Justine Case, Ashley Samuels (Motown The Musical, The Book of Mormon) as Cameron Mitchelljohn, Harriet Thorpe (Wicked, Les Misérables) as Detective Case and Rachel Tucker (Come From Away, Songs From a New World) as Joan McArthur.