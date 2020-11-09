A Christmas Carol West End musical announces casting including Lucie Jones, Jacqueline Jossa and Sandra Marvin

Further casting has been announced for A Christmas Carol in the West End, set to open at the Dominion Theatre.

Joining the previously revealed Brian Conley in the piece, which plays from 7 December, will be Jacqueline Jossa as Emily/Ghost of Christmas Future, Matt Jay-Willis as Bob Cratchit, Lucie Jones as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Sandra Marvin as Mrs Fezziwig and Martyn Ellis as Mr Fezziwig.

Cedric Neal will be The Ghost of Christmas Present, Jeremy Secomb takes the role of Jacob Marley, Rebecca Lock will play Mrs Cratchit and Sam Oladeinde will be Fred Anderson/Young Scrooge.

The creative team is led by director Shaun Kerrison, with sound design by Nick Lidster for Autograph (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Band), design by Dora Schweitzer (The Wipers Times) and musical sstaging by Tim Jackson (Merrily We Roll Along, The Season). Lighting Design is by Mike Robertson, projection design is by George Reeve with Feddie Tapner as musical director and casting by Jim Arnold.

It will run from 41 performance from 7 December to 2 January, with The Prince of Egypt then set to return afterwards.