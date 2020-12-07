About this show

This Christmas, a brand-new, musical staged concert of A Christmas Carol will brighten up all of our festive seasons - those past, present and yet to come!

Starring TV comedy legend and West End star Brian Conley (9 to 5, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Oliver!, Hairspray) as Scrooge, Dicken’s classic festive fable comes to life with a sparkling Broadway score, a symphonic 24 piece orchestra and an all-star West End cast.

Written by the critically acclaimed team of Alan Menken (Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast), Lynn Ahrens (Anastasia, Ragtime) and Mike Ockrent (Me and My Girl, Crazy for You), the stage musical of A Christmas Carol first premiered in 1994 at New York’s Paramount Theatre. Running for a decade at Madison Square Gardens, it was seen by over 5 million people, and now it makes its way to the iconic Dominion Theatre for a limited socially distanced season.

With sensational music from London Musical Theatre Orchestra, soaring melodies, moving lyrics and the most famous of all Christmas stories, this is the 2020 event that will unite friends, families and loved ones with the magic of live entertainment.

Special Notice: COVID safety measures and social distancing will be in place front of house, on stage, backstage and throughout the Dominion Theatre. If you become unable to attend, unwell or are having to isolate, you will be able to exchange your tickets free of charge up to 24 hours before your performance.