2:22 A Ghost Story to transfer to new West End venue

Four runs in four West End venues!

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning show will move to a new West End house when it completes its time at the Criterion Theatre on 8 January 2023.

Danny Robins' hit show, following a woman who believes she is being haunted, was first seen in the summer of 2021 featuring a cast that included WhatsOnStage Award-winners Lily Allen and Jake Wood.

Directed by Matthew Dunster, the production features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, co-direction by Isabel Marr, casting by Jessica Ronane and illusions by Chris Fisher. It is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

The spooky thriller is also set to make its US premiere at the Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles from 29 October to 4 December 2022, with a cast including Constance Wu.

In early 2022, it will inherit the Lyric Theatre from Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, with running dates at the Shaftesbury Avenue theatre from 21 January 2023 to 23 April 2023.

Casting for the Lyric run is to be revealed, with the show's Criterion run featuring Matt Willis, Laura Whitmore, Tamsin Carroll and Felix Scott