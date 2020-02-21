101 Dalmatians musical at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre cast to include Kate Fleetwood

Casting has been announced for the brand new musical version of hit classic 101 Dalmatians.

Dodie Smith's story is adapted by Zinnie Harris with music and lyrics by Douglas Hodge, and is directed by Timothy Sheader. It follows a couple who decide to house over 100 dogs, and a bloodthirsty neighbour (Cruella De Vil), who tries to steal the pets to make a new coat.

Kate Fleetwood (Absolute Hell, Victoria) will take on the role of De Vil, with further casting to be announced.

Puppetry is designed and directed by Toby Olié, with the creative team also including Katrina Lindsay (set and costume designer), Liam Steel (choreographer), Sarah Travis (musical supervisor and orchestrator), Howard Hudson (lighting designer), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound designer) and Tarek Merchant (musical director). Casting is by Jill Green, with children's casting by Verity Naughton.

The show will run from 16 May to 21 June.