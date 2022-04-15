This evening the long-awaited UK premiere of The Cher Show launches at Curve in Leicester, ahead of an extensive UK and Ireland tour through to spring 2023.

Recently we caught up with the musical's three leading ladies – Debbie Kurup, Danielle Steers and Millie O'Connell – as well as director Arlene Phillips and choreographer Oti Mabuse in rehearsals to talk all things Cher.









The cast is completed by Lucas Rush (as Sonny), Jake Mitchell (as Bob Mackie), Sam Ferriday (as Greg Allman) and Tori Scott (as Georgia), alongside Jordan Anderton, Jasmine Jules Andrews, Carla Bertran, Catherine Cornwall, Áine Curran, Sam Holden, Samantha Ivey, Aston Newman Hannington, Ingrid Olivia, Clayton Rosa, Chay Wills and Guy Woolf.

The new production also features costumes by Gabriella Slade, set design by Tom Rogers, musical supervision by Rich Morris, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Dan Samson, music production by Gary Hickeson, wigs, hair and make-up design by Sam Cox, associate direction by James Cousins, associate choreography by James Bennett and casting by Will Burton CDG.

