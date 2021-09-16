Samantha Womack joins The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe tour

Samantha Womack (The Addams Family) has joined the cast of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, taking on the role of the White Witch.

Based on C S Lewis' iconic classic children's book about a group of children that walk through a wardrobe into a magical kingdom, the original production was first seen at Leeds Playhouse in 2017 before transferring to the Bridge Theatre in London in 2019.

The performer joins a cast made up of Ammar Duffus (Peter Pevensie), Shaka Kalokoh (Edmund Pevensie), Robyn Sinclair (Susan Pevensie) and Karise Yansen (Lucy Pevensie). Aslan is played by Chris Jared, Mr Tumnus by Jez Unwin, Mr Beaver by Sam Buttery and Maugrim by Michael Ahomka-Lindsay. They are joined by Oliver Bingham (Mr Brinkworth, March Hare and Aslan Puppeteer), Scott Brooks (Mr Pope, Fox Trot, Associate Music Captain), Rachel Dawson (Miss Chutney, Blue Badger and Spirit of the Moon), Oliver Grant (Mr Wilson, Schrodinger, Red Squirrel and Aslan Puppeteer) and Matthew James Hinchliffe (Mr Marsden, Mauve Mole).

Breaking this lengthy list into two paragraphs, also appearing are Tash Holway (on stage Swing, Dance Captain), Shaun McCourt (Mr Granville, Jack Rabbit, Aslan Puppeteer), Sophie Naglik (on stage Swing) Kate Parr (Miss Gumley-Warmley and Phoenix), Anthony Starr (on stage Swing), Christina Tedders (Mrs Beaver), Brad Veitch (on stage Swing). Johnson Willis (Professor Kirk, Father Christmas, Wise Owl and White Mouse) and Grace Wylde (Mrs Pevensie, Robin and Falcon).

Womack said: "Having been a huge fan of C S Lewis' The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe for as long as I can remember, I am thrilled to be playing the White Witch. The book has always been a magical read and having watched incredible actors interpret this role in the past, I am excited to see what she holds for me. This production is so beautifully conceived with thrilling sets and costumes and an amazingly talented cast and creative team. I can't wait to seduce, plot and terrify Narnia into a permanent winter."

The show will begin its tour at Curve in Leicester on 2 November 2021, before travelling to Aylesbury, Southampton, Sunderland, Salford (where the show plays a six-week winter season), Cardiff, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Canterbury, Plymouth, Glasgow, Birmingham, Dublin, Woking and finally completing the tour in Norwich on 9 April 2022.

Michael Fentiman (Amélie) will direct the show (based on Sally Cookson's original production with original set and costume design by Rae Smith) with the creative team also featuring set and costume designer Tom Paris, composer Benji Bower with additional composition by music supervisor Barnaby Race, choreographer Shannelle 'Tali' Fergus, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designers Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker for Autograph, puppetry director Toby Olié, puppetry designer Max Humphries, aerial director Gwen Hales, illusionist Chris Fisher, music director Toby Higgins , fight director Jonathan Holby, costume supervisor Joanna Coe, wigs and make-up supervisor Susanna Peretz, props supervisor Lizzie Frankl, dramaturg Adam Peck and movement consultant Dan Canham. Casting is by Will Burton.