Curve Leicester reveals full cast for The Wizard of Oz revival

The residents of Oz have been revealed!

The cast joining Georgina Onuorah (who we exclusively revealed in the musical last month) in The Wizard of Oz has been announced.

The musical, running from 19 November to 8 January 2023, is based on L Frank Baum's book and the classic motion picture. It has music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E Y Harburg, with additional music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and additional lyrics by Tim Rice, with Jeremy Same and Lloyd Webber adapting the book. Tickets are on sale now via the Curve website.

Set to also appear on the Yellow Brick Road will be Jonny Fines (An Officer and a Gentleman) as Scarecrow, Paul French (Grease) as Tin Man and Giovanni Spanó (Bat Out Of Hell) as Lion. Ben Thompson (101 Dalmatians) will play Toto, presented in the production using puppetry.

As for the magic wielders in the musical, Christina Bianco (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice) will play Glinda, while Charlotte Jaconelli (Heathers the Musical) will join as the Wicked Witch of the West.

Mark Peachey (Dear Evan Hansen) will play Professor Marvel and the Wizard, while Dorothy's Aunt Em will be played by Jacqui Dubois (Bedknobs and Broomsticks) and Uncle Henry will be played by Geoffrey Aymer (The Color Purple).

The company is completed by Andrew Dillon, Jonathan Dryden Taylor, Martin McCarthy, Ellie Mitchell, Natasha Mould, Mervin Noronha, Amy Oxley, Andrew Patrick-Walker, Christina Shand, Charlotte St. Croix, Tom Watson and Daisy West.

Cast by Kay Magson and set to be directed by artistic director Nikolai Foster, the production is staged by a creative team including choreographer Shay Barclay, set designer Colin Richmond, costume and puppet designer Rachael Canning and projection designer Douglas O'Connell, while the musical director will be George Dyer.

Also part of the production are magic consultant Scott Penrose, props supervisor Marcus Hall, props and costume supervisor Anna Josephs, wigs, hair and make-Up designer Elizabeth Marini, production manager Patrick Molony, associate choreographer Kate Ivory-Jordan, associate director Christopher Key and RTYDS resident assistant director Lilac Yosiphon.