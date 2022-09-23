Curve's The Wizard of Oz revival announces lead casting

Exclusive: Lead casting has been revealed for Curve's production of The Wizard of Oz, which opens in November.

Georgina Onuorah, who made her professional debut in the National's Dick Whittington before appearing as the alternate Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical of the same name in the West End, will take on the role of Dorothy in the show.

Onuorah, who was nominated for a Black British Theatre Award for Best Graduate said today: "I am so ecstatic to be playing such an iconic role this Christmas, and to explore such an outspoken, bold and brave character. Dorothy has a remarkably universal story and I hope every audience member will see themselves in the world we create."

The musical, running from 19 November to 8 January 2023, is based on L Frank Baum's book and the classic motion picture. It has music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E Y Harburg, with additional music by Lloyd Webber and additional lyrics by Tim Rice, with Jeremy Same and Lloyd Webber adapting the book. Tickets are on sale now via the Curve website.

You can have a first listen to Onuorah singing "Over the Rainbow" in a special video here:

Cast by Kay Magson and set to be directed by artistic director Nikolai Foster, the production is staged by a creative team including choreographer Shay Barclay, set designer Colin Richmond, costume and puppet designer from Rachael Canning and projection designer Douglas O'Connell, while the musical director will be George Dyer, returning after his work on Billy Elliot.

The venue's chief executive Chris Stafford and Foster said today: "We live for the moment when an actor walks into an audition and blows the roof off the room with their voice, vision and ideas for a role. Georgina did exactly that and set out a compelling vision for her Dorothy.

"Listening to Georgina's heart-wrenching rendition of "Over the Rainbow" is worth theprice of admission alone! Georgina leads an incredible company and we are proud to introduce her to audiences here in Leicester, as we prepare to journey up the fantastic yellow brick road together."