Alan Bennett's The Habit of Art to embark on a new tour starring Matthew Kelly and David Yelland

A new 2020 tour of Alan Bennett's The Habit of Art will kick off on 18 March at Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne.

Directed by Philip Franks and starring Matthew Kelly as Fitz (WH Auden) and David Yelland as Henry (Benjamin Britten), the show previously ran on tour in 2018. The pair will be joined by Veronica Roberts, Robert Mountford, John Wark, Jessica Dennis and Benjamin Chandler.

Bennett's metatheatrical exploration of two famous artists from the last century first ran at the National Theatre in 2009 starring Richard Griffiths and Alex Jennings. The newest tour is designed by Adrian Linford, with lighting by Johanna Town, sound by Max Pappenheim and casting by Joyce Nettles.

After Eastbourne it will visit Cheltenham, Edinburgh, Leicester, Northampton, Bath, Croydon, Mold and Exeter.