Night of The Living Dead – Remix to open at Leeds Playhouse on tour

Night of The Living Dead – Remix will open at Leeds Playhouse in 2020 ahead of a UK tour.

British touring theatre company imitating the dog is partnering with the northern venue to recreate a shot-for-shot stage production of George A Romero's 1968 low-budget independent zombie film, telling the story of seven strangers taking refuge from flesh-eating ghouls in an isolated farmhouse.

The seven performers will enter the stage armed with cameras, a box of props and a rail of costumes to recreate the action, using whatever they can lay their hands on.

Night of The Living Dead – Remix will be directed by imitating the dog's co-artistic directors Andrew Quick and Pete Brooks, with design by Laura Hopkins, projection and video design by Simon Wainwright, lighting by Andrew Crofts and original music by James Hamilton. The show is presented courtesy of Image Ten, Inc. Casting will be announced in due course.

The production will play at Leeds Playhouse from 24 January until 15 February, before touring to Exeter Northcott, Nottingham Playhouse, Dundee Repertory Theatre and HOME, Manchester. Further dates will also be announced.