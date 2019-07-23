Band of Gold tour cast to include Laurie Brett, Gaynor Faye, Kieron Richardson, Shayne Ward and Sacha Parkinson

Casting has been announced for the new tour of Band of Gold.

Based on the hit '90s TV series of the same name, the tour will open in early 2020, following the piece's world premiere at Leeds Grand in November 2019.

Appearing in the show will be Laurie Brett (EastEnders), Gaynor Faye (Emmerdale), Kieron Richardson (Hollyoaks), Shayne Ward (Rock of Ages) and Sacha Parkinson (Mr Selfridge).

The tour will open at Nottingham Theatre Royal on 14 January 2020 before visiting The Lowry Salford, Darlington Hippodrome, Southampton Mayflower, Birmingham Alexandra, Cambridge Arts Theatre, New Brighton Pavilion in Liverpool, Cheltenham Everyman and Milton Keynes Theatre.

The TV show, which first premiered in 1995 where it was seen by over 15 million people on a weekly basis, is set in Bradford and tells the story of four women – Carol, Rose, Anita and Gina – as they work in the red-light district. The original cast starred Geraldine James, Cathy Tyson, Barbara Dickson and Samantha Morton and the show ran for three series.

The creative team is to be announced.