A Little Night Music to be staged at Leeds Playhouse, co-produced with Opera North

A new production of Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music will open at Leeds Playhouse in May 2020.

Directed by the venue's artistic director James Brining and co-produced with Opera North, the show will star soprano Stephanie Corley and Dutch baritone Quirijn de Lang – last seen together as Fred and Lilli in Opera North's Kiss Me, Kate – in the roles of Desiree Armfeldt and Frederik Egerman.

Also cast are Josephine Barstow as Madam Armfeldt, Alex Banfield as Henrik Egerman, Amy J Payne as the maidservant Petra and Christopher Nairne and Helen Évora as Count and Countess Malcolm. Jennifer Clark will play Anne Egerma.

Mrs Nordstrom will be played by Gillene Butterfield and Miranda Bevin, Mrs Segstrom by Laura Kelly-McInroy and Lorna James, Mrs Anderssen by Claire Pascoe and Hazel Croft, Mr Lindquist byDean Robinson and James Davies and Mr Erlanson Warren by Gillespie and Stuart Laing.

The piece, which has book by Hugh Wheeler and original orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, is inspired by the Ingmar Bergman film Smiles of a Summer Night and involves the romantic lives of several couples. It features the iconic number "Send in the Clowns".

James Holmes conducts with set and costume design by Madeleine Boyd.

A Little Night Music runs from 9 May to 6 June, with an opening night on 15 May.