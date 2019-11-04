Middle Child to run Polish-described performance of The Little Mermaid

Middle Child have announced plans to stage an integrated, Polish-described performance of their pantomime The Little Mermaid in Hull this Christmas.

Edyta Budnik will join the cast on stage as a Polish-speaking fairy who narrates the show for the benefit of the city's large Polish community. The performance will take place on 28 December at 6pm. Other accessible performances include BSL interpretation on 27 December at both 6pm and 10pm.

The remaining cast includes Alice Beaumont, Jack Chamberlain, James Frewer, Marc Graham, Josie Morley, Andrew Ross, Nigel Taylor and Emma Thornett.

The performance follows Middle Child's production of Us Against Whatever – in association with Hull Truck Theatre and Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse Theatre – which included Polish characters, dialogue and captioning. Nastazja Somers, who collaborated with writer Maureen Lennon on Us Against Whatever, is working on the Polish parts of Paul Smith's pantomime script. Further members of the creative team will be announced in due course.

Smith, artistic director of Middle Child, said: "We know there are many Polish families in Hull looking for theatre experiences to enjoy together and our pantomimes make for great nights out at Christmas. We're really excited to make our rock and roll panto even more accessible and welcome our Polish-speaking neighbours to the show."