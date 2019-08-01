Pet Shop Boys' new musical Musik first listen

Check out our exclusive video from rehearsals for Musik, Jonathan Harvey and the Pet Shop Boys' sequel to Closer to Heaven.

The production, which premieres at the Edinburgh Fringe before transferring to the Leicester Square Theatre in September, sees Frances Barber return to play Billie Trix, 18 years after originating the role.

The 60-minute, one-woman show features six songs – four entirely new – by the Pet Shop Boys and has direction by Josh Seymour, choreography by Anthony Whiteman, design by Lee Newby, lighting by David Howe and sound by Fergus O'Hare.

