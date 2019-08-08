Amy Booth-Steel on her Edinburgh Fringe show #HonestAmy

With credits including Betty Blue Eyes, The Light Princess, A Pacifist's Guide to the War on Cancer, and The Sound of Music, when it comes to stage experience, Amy's up there with the best of them.

But for this year's Fringe she's struck out on her own with her new show #HonestAmy, an hour-long piece recounting a traumatic five years for the actress which began with a cancer diagnosis.

Directed by Kathy Burke, Booth-Steel and her trusty Uke take us on a journey that'll make you shed both happy and sad tears. We caught up with her straight after one of her shows to find out more.

#HonestAmy runs at the Pleasance Dome at 12pm everyday until 26 August (except 12 August).