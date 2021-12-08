Trailer released for Fantastically Great Women who Changed the World musical

A new trailer, created by The Umbrella Rooms, has been released for the world premiere musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World.

The show follows a girl named Jade, who sneaks into her local museum for a behind-the-scenes peek at the yet to be opened Gallery of Greatness. To her surprise, she meets some of history's strongest and most iconic ladies: Marie Curie, Emmeline Pankhurst, Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks and Amelia Earhart, to name just a few.

Appearing in the production are Jade Kennedy (Sacagawea/Frida Kahlo/Marie Curie), Renée Lamb (Amelia Earhart/Rosa Parks/Mary Seacole), Frances Mayli McCann (Emmeline Pankhurst/Agent Fifi/Miss Johnson) and Christina Modestou (Gertrude Ederle/Jane Austen/Mary Anning/Anne Frank), alongside Shakira Simpson, Fayth Ifil, Kayleen Nguema, Éva-Marie Saffrey and Nielle Springer.

The band features Audra Cramer on keys, Nicola T Chang on percussion / second keys and Abbie Finn on Drums.

Written by Chris Bush and Miranda Cooper, and directed by Amy Hodge, the touring production features set and costume design by Joanna Scotcher, choreography by Danielle Lecointe, lighting by Zoe Spurr, sound by Carolyn Downing, casting by Rosie Pearson, orchestrations and music production by Jennifer Decilveo, live arrangements by Jen Green, musical direction by Audra Cramer and production management by Tamsin Rose.

The piece is a Kenny Wax Family Entertainment and MAST Mayflower Studios co-production.

Check out the trailer below:



