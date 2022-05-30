Full company for Crazy for You at Chichester Festival Theatre announced

The complete company has been revealed for Chichester Festival Theatre's eagerly anticipated revival of Crazy for You, running at the venue from 11 July to 4 September.

Legendary theatremaker Susan Stroman (Young Frankenstein) will direct and choreograph the production, which has music and lyrics by George and ira Gershwin and a book by Ken Ludwig.

The musical tells the tale of a show-business-obsessed lad who has to choose between his dreams and honouring his family wishes. The show celebratees its 30th anniversay and sees Stroman return to the piece after being part of the original creative team.

Leading the show will be Charlie Stemp (Mary Poppins) as Bobby Child and Carly Anderson (Wicked) as Polly Baker, joined by (in alphabetical order) Marc Akinfolarin (Moose), Lila Anderson (Vera), Merryl Ansah (Irene Roth), Simon Anthony (Sam), Craig Bartley (Mingo), Jason Battersby (Junior), Evonnee Bentley-Holder (Sheila), Imogen Bowtell (Elaine), Kyle Cox (Wyatt), Mathew Craig (Lank Hawkins), Bethan Downing (swing), Jacqui Dubois (Patricia Fodor), Nicholas Duncan (Jimmy), Tom Edden (Bela Zangler), Nathan Elwick (Custus), Don Gallagher (Everett Baker), Adrian Grove (Eugene Fodor), Laura Hills (Mitzi), Ryan Jupp (swing), Matthew Malthouse (Pete), Nell Martin (swing/dance captain), Joshua Nkemdilim (Billy), Kate Parr (Patsy), Sadie-Jean Shirley (Tess), Gay Soper (Lottie Child), Bradley Trevethan (swing), Ella Valentine (Margie) and Tara Yasmin (Louise).

The set designer is Beowulf Boritt, the costume designer is William Ivey Long, the lighting designer is Ken Billington, the musical director is Alan Williams and the sound designer is Kai Harada, with new orchestrations by Doug Besterman and Mark Cumberland, original orchestrations by William David Brohn, new arrangements by David Krane and original arrangements by Peter Howard. Wigs, hair amd make-up design is by Campbell Young Associates, fight direction by Rc-Annie and casting by Jill Green.