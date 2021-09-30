The Barricade Boys unveil new tour for 2022

The Barricade Boys are heading out on tour again next year!

Featuring a quartet of Les Misérables alum, the much-loved group have been visiting venues across the nation for a number of years.

They return now with a new tour, commencing in Cardiff on 1 May 2022, before visiting Wolverhampton, Manchester, Bradford, Sheffield, Ipswich, Basingstoke, Bath and Chepstow. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.

The show will feature numbers from The Phantom Of The Opera, Miss Saigon, Jersey Boys and, of course, Les Mis – as well as a healthy dose of pop and rock covers.

The four performers involved are Craig Mather, Kieran Brown, Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield – with Garnham saying: "The Barricade Boys all have one thing in common – our shared history of performing in the West End, international tour and movie versions of Les Misérables, which is the world's greatest musical without a doubt. Through that connection, we have developed great friendships which make our shows a very special event for theatregoers."

The four released a special cover of "Bring Him Home" over lockdown - you can watch it here.