Alfie Boe, The Barricade Boys, John Owen-Jones and more support the NHS with "Bring Him Home" rendition

A special rendition of Les Misérables' hit number "Bring Him Home" has been recorded to celebrate the NHS.

The track, overseen and produced by hit performers The Barricade Boys, features Alfie Boe, Ramin Karimloo, John Owen-Jones, David Shannon, Alistair Brammer, Fra Fee and Rob Houchen, who are all former cast members of Les Misérables.

The video is introduced by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the set of This Morning, with Schofield saying: "Our NHS have always been our guardian angels, selflessly taking care of us when we need them. What they are expected to do now requires superhuman talent, strength, care and total commitment. Yet there they are, on the frontline for us, battling with everything they have to try to save us.

"That's why I'm behind this and any other project that collectively forms a nationwide, deafening chorus of 'Thank you, you are incredible, we appreciate every single one of you and we will do anything we can to help you through these unprecedented times'."

Scott Garnham, founder of The Barricade Boys says: "Music has this incredible power to make people stop and listen. "Bring Him Home" will resonate with so many people – it's a trying and scary time for everyone but we still have a lot to be grateful for, in particular, our incredible NHS. This is just a very small way of saying thank you."

You can find out more about The Barricade Boys here.





Watch the video below: