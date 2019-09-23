Rhys Ifans, Rakie Ayola and cast in On Bear Ridge: first look photos

New first look images of Rhys Ifans, Rakie Ayola and cast in On Bear Ridge have been released.

Ifans and Ayola are joined by Jason Hughes and Sion Daniel Young in the play, which is written and co-directed by Ed Thomas. Vicky Featherstone also co-directs, with design by Cai Dyfan, composition by John Hardy, sound design by Mike Beer and lighting design by Elliot Griggs.

On Bear Ridge tells of a deserted outpost, where owners John Daniel (Ifans) and Noni (Ayola) live. The show plays at the Sherman Theatre until 5 October, before transferring to the Royal Court Theatre from 24 October to 23 November.