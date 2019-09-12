The Lion King UK and Ireland tour: first look photos

Production photos have been released for the tour of The Lion King, which opens at Bristol Hippodrome and marks the show's 20th anniversary on UK shores.

The show will launch in Bristol before heading to Edinburgh and then to Cardiff, with further stops to be announced.

Josslynn Hlenti (Nala), Dashaun Young (Simba) and the company

Leading the cast are Dashaun Young, Josslynn Hlenti and Thandazile Soni, in the roles of Simba, Nala and Rafiki respectively. The company also includes Steve Beirnaert (Timon), Matthew Forbes (Zazu), Jean-Luc Guizonne (Mufasa), Richard Hurst (Scar), Alan McHale (Ed), Rebecca Omogbehin (Shenzi), Carl Sanderson (Pumba) and Simon Trinder (Banzai).

Dashaun Young (Simba)

Also joining the show will be Lwandolwethu Dennis Bam, Khanyisani Beato, Nigel Brown, Rushand Chambers, Tau-En Chien, Javier Cid, Jorrell Coiffic-Kamall, Tevin Daniel, Tim Driesen, Matthew Elliot-Campbell, Oraine Frater, Brian Gilligan, Daniel Griffith, Alicia Hayward, Zalika Henry, Caleaf Hensen, Olivia Jones, Melvin La Blanc, Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy, Zanele Mazibuko, Daniel De Jesus Mejia Garcia, Zanele Ndlovu, Buhle Nkomo, Brianna Ogunbawo, Paige Peddie, Tara Price, Charlotte Samaroo, Cristiane Santos De Jesus, Mamido Bomboko Souchu, Sherry Tay, Francesca Thompson, Connor Pele Williams, Maria Yim and Bukiwe Zinganto.

Josslynn Hlenti (Nala) and the company

The tour marks the 20th anniversary of The Lion King's run at the Lyceum Theatre in London. The show is directed by Julie Taymor, with set design by Richard Hudson and lighting by Donald Holder costume by Taymor, and choreography by Garth Fagan. The book was adapted by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, while Taymor and Michael Curry created the masks and puppets.

Richard Hurst (Scar) and Matthew Forbes (Zazu)

© Disney