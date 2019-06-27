Bristol Old Vic announces new executive director

The Bristol Old Vic has announced its new executive director.

Charlotte Geeves will take up the position on 2 September this year, arriving at the venue from running the annual Henley Festival.

Geeves' previous experience includes working as a stage manager and company manager at the Young Vic and Shakespeare's Globe. She has worked as project manager for Alistair Spalding at Sadler's Wells and general manager for Salisbury International Arts Festival before working as festivals manager for Wildscreen in Bristol.

Geeves said: "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside Tom and the team at such a magnificent theatre. I can't wait to get started and immerse myself in life in Bristol again."

Bristol Old Vic's artistic director Tom Morris said: "Charlotte is a leader of dazzling talent with the perfect combination of skills to marry the creative ambition of our beautiful theatre with the complex and changing matrix of its resources."

Geeves takes up the role previously held by Emma Stenning and replaces interim executive director Sally Cordwell.