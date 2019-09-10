Top 5 selling UK tours on WhatsOnStage in August

With plenty of musicals taking their show on the road after closing in the West End while other long-runners have two productions running simultaneously, there's always another chance to see your favourite if you're not living in London. Check out these five tours which topped your must-see lists last month!





5. Motown the Musical

Karis Anderson (Diana Ross) and Edward Baruwa (Berry Gordy) in Motown the Musical

© Tristam Kenton

No, you didn't hear it through the grapevine, Motown the Musical is going strong on its UK tour! After closing in the West End earlier this year, you couldn't wait to be "Dancing in the Street" again to the 50-plus songs in the show, including hits by Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson and many many more. Tour continues 14 September in Canterbury, then Liverpool, Southampton, Sunderland, Glasgow, Sheffield and Oxford





4. War Horse

War Horse

© Brinkhoff Mögenburg

The National Theatre's stage adaptation of the classic Michael Morpurgo novel continues touring, and will be stopping at Oxford and Leicester as well as soon-to-be-announced cities. The Olivier and Tony award-winning show centres around a boy searching for his beloved horse against the backdrop of World War One. Tour continues 7 September in Oxford, then Leicester, and run at Troubadour Wembley Park in London





3. The Book of Mormon

M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac, Kevin Clay and Conner Peirson in The Book of Mormon

© Paul Coltas

You've all been saying a big "Hello!" to this hilarious show as it heads out on its first UK tour. Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone's musical will be visiting Sunderland and Bristol this year following an initial run in Manchester and you all made sure to get your hands on tickets. And from the sound of reviews, it's something incredible. Tour continues 14 September in Sunderland, then Bristol





2. We Will Rock You

Ian McIntosh and Elena Skye

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The world has had a renewed appreciation for Queen this year, thanks to the Oscar-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody, and we're so glad that the champion musical is heading out on tour again. With a cast including Elena Skye, Ian McIntosh and Jenny O'Leary, you've all been going "Radio GaGa" for it! Tour begins 21 September in Bromley, then plays various cities including Edinburgh, Dublin, Leeds, Plymouth, Manchester and Newcastle until 11 July 2020





1. 9 to 5 the Musical

Louise Redknapp in 9 to 5 the Musical

© S TURTLE 2019

Dolly Parton's smash-hit musical is still packing out the West End, and you obviously can't wait to see it on tour, too! The tour stars a brilliant cast including Amber Davies, Louise Redknapp and Georgina Castle, plus Brian Conley and Caroline Sheen will appear in certain cities. So tumble out of bed and get to your nearest theatre now! Tour begins 6 September in Birmingham, then plays various cities including Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin until 23 November 2019