9 to 5 musical tour full casting announced joining Amber Davies, Caroline Sheen and Louise Redknapp

Full casting has been announced for the touring production of 9 to 5 the Musical, which runs simultaneously with the West End show at the Savoy Theatre.

Joining the previously announced Amber Davies and Louise Redknapp in the tour will be Sean Needham and Lucinda Lawrence as Franklin Hart Jnr and Roz Keith, while Georgina Castle will play Doralee Rhodes, the role made famous by Dolly Parton. New West End casting has also been revealed for the show.

Redknapp will appear as Violet Newstead in Manchester, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dublin. Caroline Sheen will play Violet Newstead in Cardiff with Laura Tyrer playing the role the remainder of tour, and Brian Conley has been confirmed to play Franklin Hard in Milton Keynes. Davies will play Judy Bernly on all tour dates.

The cast is completed by Joe Atkinson, Georgia Bradshaw, Sierra Brewerton, Ashford Campbell, Stephanie Chandos, Edward Chitticks, Conor Crown, Ross Lee Fowkes, Ryan Goscinski, Jemima Loddy, Christopher Jordan Marshall, Jacob Maynard, Matt Overfield, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Ricardo Spriggs, Leah St. Luce, and Grace Walker.

Dolly Parton's musical has a book by Patricia Resnick, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Poti Martin, video by Nina Dunn, musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Anne Vosser. It is based on the 1980 film of the same name.

The show will embark on an 11 city tour from 6 September, opening in Birmingham, while the West End production is currently booking until April 2020.