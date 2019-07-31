Chelsea Halfpenny to take over from Amber Davies in 9 to 5 the Musical in the West End

Chelsea Halfpenny will take over from Amber Davies in 9 to 5 the Musical in the West End as new casting is announced for Dolly Parton's show.

Halfpenny, who is known for her roles in Byker Grove and Emmerdale, will play the role of Judy Bernly in what marks her West End debut.

Davies's final performances in the West End will be on Friday 30 and Saturday 31 August, with Halfpenny taking on the role full time from 2 September, after playing performances on 27 to 29 August.

The show has now announced a West End extension, and is now booking until 23 May 2020. Tickets are available here.

Bonnie Langford, Brian Conley, Caroline Sheen and Natalie McQueen will extend their runs as Roz Keith, Franklin Hart Jnr, Violet Newstead and Doralee Rhodes. All except Conley will all appear in the show until 11 January 2020, while Conley will appear in the show until 30 November 2019.

Appearing in the piece from 2 September, the cast at the Savoy Theatre will include Victoria Anderson, Alexander Bartles, Simon Campbell, Alexander Day, Rhiane Drummond, Demmileigh Foster, Molly-May Gardiner, Llandyll Gove, Ben Irish, Jenny Legg, Natasha Mould, Jon Reynolds, James Royden-Lyley, Giles Surridge, Antoine Thomas-Sturge, Richard Taylor-Woods, Sasha Wareham and Emily Woodford.

Dolly Parton's musical has a book by Patricia Resnick, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Poti Martin, video by Nina Dunn, musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Victoria Roe and Anne Vosser. It is based on the 1980 film of the same name.

The show will also embark on an 11 city tour from 6 September, opening in Birmingham.