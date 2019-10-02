My Cousin Rachel tour full cast joining Helen George announced

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of the stage version of My Cousin Rachel, which opens in Bath next month.

Adapted by Joseph O'Connor, the stage version of Daphne du Maurier's 1951 novel first ran in Dublin in 2012, and will be remounted in a new production directed by Anthony Banks (The Girl on the Train).

The previously announced Helen George will be joined by Simon Shepherd, Jack Holden, Christopher Hollis, John Lumsden, Sean Murray and Aruhan Galieva.

Du Maurier's psychological thriller is about a widow who is suspected of being a murderess by her late husband's ward. It was turned into a film in 2017 starring Rachel Weisz.

The stage production will run in Bath from 13 to 23 November, ahead of touring to Inverness, Malvern, Cambridge, Sheffield, Chichester and Richmond.

My Cousin Rachel has design by Richard Kent, lighting by David Plater and sound by Max Pappenheim.