Dougray Scott to star alongside Elizabeth McGovern in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Theatre Royal Bath has revealed casting for the upcoming production of Edward Albee's seminal play Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?.

Joining previously announced Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey) as Martha will be Dougray Scott (Mission: Impossible 2) as George, alongside Charles Aitken (RSC's Coriolanus) as Nick and Gina Bramhill (Being Human) as Honey.

Lindsay Posner will direct the new staging which will feature sets and costumes by Paul Wills, lighting by Paul Pyant and sound by Gregory Clarke. The assistant director is George Jibson, casting director is Ginny Schiller, movement and fight director is Ruth Cooper-Brown and dialect coach is Michaela Kennen.

The piece, which follows a couple who greet two newlyweds into their home, was first staged on Broadway in 1962, going on to win the Tony Award for Best New Play.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? runs from 13 January to 11 February 2023 at Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio, with a press night set for 18 January.