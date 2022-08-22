Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Elizabeth McGovern and Kris Marshall set for Theatre Royal Bath season

Theatre Royal Bath has unveiled fresh shows appearing over the coming months.

Lindsay Posner will direct a new staging of Edward Albee's seminal play Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey) will play Martha in the new revival, which follows a couple who greet two newlyweds into their home.

Posner's production runs from 13 January to 11 February 2023, with further cast and creative team to be announced.

After this, Kris Marshall (My Family) will star in Charlotte and Theodore, which runs at the venue from Thursday 16 February to Saturday 18 March 2023.

Ryan Craig's new play, directed by Terry Johnson, follows a decade-long romance between two academics set amidst a political and social minefield. Further cast and creative team are also to be announced.

The venue is currently playing host to a new revival of Sondheim and Lapine's critically adored musical Into the Woods.