Anna Popplewell to make stage debut in queer adaptation of Hedda Gabler

Exclusive: Casting has been revealed the world premiere of a new adaptation of Ibsen's Hedda Gabler, penned by Harriet Madeley.

This new iteration of Ibsen's classic is said to be "steeped in queer rage and suburban monotony", exploring how the central character is trapped by society in a role made for her.

Leading the cast as Hedda is Anna Popplewell (she/her, Reign, The Chronicles of Narnia, The Nun 2) making her professional stage debut in the production.

Joining her are Mark Desebrock (he/him, Hamlet) as George, Ryan Gerald (he/him, Guilt) as Brack, Natalie Perera (she/her, Glass Roots) as Thea and Jessica Temple (she/her, Patriots) as Isla.

Directed by Annie Kershaw (currently associate director on Best of Enemies in the West End), the creative team also includes Amy Watts (A Midsummer Night's Dream) as designer, Jamie Lu (Tokyo Rose) as sound designer, Murong Li (Choking Game) as lighting designer, Fran Levin (The Pirate Queen) as costume supervisor and Rose Burston (Jekyll and Hyde ) as stage manager.

The show is co-produced by Reading Rep and associates A Girl Called Stephen, a theatre company based in Reading established to promote, present and produce work written by/for/with women and the LGBTQIA plus community.

Running from 22 February to 11 March 2023, tickets for the show are on sale now via the Reading Rep website.