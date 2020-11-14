Watch Judi Dench, Patrick Stewart, Adjoa Andoh and David Tennant talk Shakespeare with Gregory Doran

A special video has been released ahead of the RSC's new season of "Talking Shakespeare".

The second series in the virtual Q&A event will kick off on Monday 16 November with Ian McKellen, Helen Mirren, David Oyelowo, Roger Allam and Jane Lapotaire talking to the company's artistic director Gregory Doran.

The first series featured the likes of Judi Dench, Ray Fearon, Harriet Walter, Patrick Stewart, Alexandra Gilbreath, David Tennant, Adjoa Andoh, Simon Russell Beale, Antony Sher, David Suchet, Juliet Stevenson and Paterson Joseph.

You can watch a montage from the first series above.