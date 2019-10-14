The Boy in the Dress musical: watch the cast and meet Guy Chambers, Aletta Collins, Mark Ravenhill and more

WhatsOnStage has a first listen to one of the new numbers from The Boy in the Dress musical as the piece prepares to open in Stratford.

The show is Mark Ravenhill's adaptation of David Walliams' book, with music from Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers.

The production begins previews at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon on Friday 8 November before opening on 27 November and running until 8 March 2020. Full casting for the show was recently announced – you can see who will star in the piece and the announced creative team here.

The Boy in the Dress is Walliams' debut children's book, which follows 12 year-old Dennis, who is his football team's striker and wants to wear a dress to school.