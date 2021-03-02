Running from 12 to 20 March via the RSC's website, Dream is set up in collaboration with Manchester International Festival (MIF), Marshmallow Laser Feast (MLF) and Philharmonia Orchestra. It was originally meant to premiere last year but had its run halted by the pandemic.

Utilising motion capture, the production will explore ways in which remote audiences can witness live performance. Inspired by Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, the show will allow spectators to explore an enchanted forest, full of sprites and fairies including Puck. Viewers can choose to buy a ticket to take part at key points in the play, or view the performance for free.

You can watch a behind-the-scenes feature here:

The piece is directed by Robin McNicholas with script creation by Pippa Hill (the pair also provide the narrative). The show has music direction and composition by Esa-Pekka Salonen, composition, interactivity design and creative advice from Jesper Nordin and movement direction from Sarah Perry.

The cast includes Maggie Bain (Cobweb), Phoebe Hyder (understudy Puck and Mustardseed), Durassie Kiangangu (Moth), Jamie Morgan (Peaseblossom), Loren O'Dair (Mustardseed), EM Williams (Puck), Edmund Wood (rehearsal assistant, understudy Moth, Cobweb and Peaseblossom).