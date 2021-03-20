Photos: Royal Shakespeare Company at 60

Today marks the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC).

On 20 March 1961, the company was established by a 29-year-old Peter Hall at the Shakespeare Memorial Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon. It soon acquired the name - and reputation - that we know it by today.

To mark the occasion, we have trawled through the archives to highlight some of the RSC's most memorable productions, from classics that have formed its bedrock to musicals that have become global hits.

Happy birthday!

Loading...