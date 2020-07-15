Marquee TV to stream RSC's 2019 summer season shows for special Shakespeare Festival weekend

Streaming platform Marquee.TV will present the RSC's 2019/20 summer shows in a special "Shakespeare Festival" weekend.

The three shows, The Taming of the Shrew, As You Like It and Measure for Measure were originally presented in Stratford before transferring to the Barbican and embarking on a nationwide tour. All three productions were meant to be touring internationally but plans were cut short by the pandemic.

Lucy Phelps plays Rosalind in Kimberley Sykes' production of As You Like It, joined by David Ajao as Orlando. Justin Audibert's gender-swapped Taming of the Shrew stars Claire Price as Petruchia and Joseph Arkley as Katherine. Gregory Doran's Measure for Measure has a cast including Sandy Grierson as Angelo, Antony Byrne as The Duke and Phelps in the role of Isabella.

New subscribers can enjoy a 14-day free trial when signing up to Marquee TV.

For As You Like It Stephen Brimson Lewis designs the set with Bretta Gerecke designing both costumes and lighting. Music is composed by Tim Sutton, with sound by Jonathan Ruddick and movement by Ayse Tashkiran. Fights by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown. Puppetry Director and Co-Designer by Mervyn Millar.

The set for The Taming of the Shrew is designed by Stephen Brimson Lewis with costume design by Hannah Clark and lighting by Matt Peel. Music is composed by Ruth Chan, sound by Claire Windsor, and movement by Lucy Cullingford. Fights are by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown.

Measure for Measure set and costumes are designed by Stephen Brimson Lewis, with lighting by Simon Spencer. Music is composed by Paul Englishby. Sound is by Steven Atkinson, movement by Lucy Cullingford and fights are by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown.